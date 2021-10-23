California crews work to prevent mudslides in River Fire burn scar

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews are working to prevent mudslides in Placer County ahead of a heavy rainstorm hitting the foothills this weekend.

Scott Harrison is a part of the California Conservation Corps, who’ve been deployed in the River Fire burn scar areas.

“I think the work we do out here is important. There’s very few people who are actually willing to come out here and do the hard work that we do,” Harrison said. “It’s rough. It’s dirty. But it’s fun.”

Harrison and his team are helping with erosion control. On Wednesday, they were working along Deer Hallow Way in the Chicago Park community.

“Regardless of where it is or what weather conditions there are, I’m willing to do go it,” he said.

Corps members have been working for several days now, putting up barriers to stop the toxins flowing from burnt out metal structures, including dozens of empty cars that have been burned and left in the area.

They are trying to prevent the heavy rains from moving metals and hydrocarbons into the waterways, such as the Bear River nearby.

If you are in the vicinity of a recent burn scar and haven't already, PREPARE NOW for likely debris flows. If you are told to evacuate by local officials, or you feel threatened, DO NOT HESITATE to do so. If it is too late to evacuate, get to higher ground. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/k6PSO0PAaV — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 23, 2021

“We’re trying to keep them to the footprint as close as we can,” explained John Wiegel of the California Office of Emergency Services. “Until we can actually get the debris off the ground.”

Crews have traveled around for months and worked previous fire seasons gaining valuable experience.

“They get to provide a really critical service to the people of California,” Wiegel said.