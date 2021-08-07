California Democrats, Republicans push for voter participation in recall election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – With about a month left until the California recall election, members from both the Democratic and Republican parties are making their voices heard.

On Saturday morning, Democratic groups held a rally in Sacramento in hopes of getting people to vote ‘No’ on the upcoming recall election while California’s Republican party made a big decision regarding endorsements.

“The stakes are too high not to participate,” said Linda Torres, president of Fem Dems of Sacramento.

With less than two weeks away from voters receiving mail-in ballots for the upcoming recall election, Torres says she wants people to be educated as they put in their vote.

“For us, this is about defending our values, and really rallying our community together to really mobilize and activate to make sure we don’t have a Republican administration coming in,” Torres explained.

As the chair of the Sacramento County Democratic party, Tracie Stafford says losing Newsom is not an option.

“We will have to organize to fight just for basic human needs all over again. It starts the clock over again. It is 2016, all over again,” Stafford explained.

Both Stafford and Torres are hoping people vote to not recall the governor when they mail in their ballots or show up to the polls.

While California Republican leaders are hoping for the opposite result.

“We want ‘Yes’ on the first question on the ballot,” California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson told FOX40.

Patterson says the upcoming election is important when it comes to making positive changes to the state.

“It will be up to each candidate to go out and make the case why they would be the best replacement of the worst governor in our state’s history,” Patterson said.

The state’s Republican party voted Saturday to not endorse any candidate in this election following concerns of an internal feud among the candidates.

“I did not want a small group of individuals on an executive committee or an executive board to make a decision for such an important movement that the California Republican Party had,” Patterson explained.

While both parties disagree on who should eventually be governor, they can all agree on one thing:

“Most importantly, what we want is people to vote,” Stafford said

Mail-in ballots will start on Aug. 16 and the day of the recall election is Sept. 14.