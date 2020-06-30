California district attorneys hold emotional press conference after Joseph DeAngelo pleads guilty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Just moments after 74-year-old Joseph DeAngelo pleaded guilty to 13 murders, 13 kidnappings and over 150 other crimes, district attorneys from across the state offered their pure disdain for the man dubbed the East Area Rapist in Northern California.

“I will tell you I swear I saw the devil today,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “That is the devil. Anybody who can do what he did over and over and over and seem to relish it over and over and over is the devil.”

“He is the real life version of Hannibal Lecter. He is a cruel, intelligent, sadistic serial killer,” said Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert. “He is pure sociopath. He is a master manipulator.”

In a one-on-one interview, DA Schubert said the death penalty was the goal from the onset in the case.

However, when the families of DeAngelo’s victims agreed a life behind bars would suffice, the district attorneys said they understood the reasoning.

“We wanted someone to die a convict rather than accused and this is a good day for the people,” Schubert said. “And when I say ‘the people’ I mean the entire state of California, including the victims of these crimes”

Since shortly after his arrest two years ago, DeAngelo has presented himself as physically weak and often incoherent. Schubert said she still doesn’t buy the change in DeAngelo’s demeanor from what was a completely different person just before his arrest.

“Jumping in and out of cars, he doesn’t have any problems physically,” she said.

Schubert told FOX40 Monday was the victims’ chance to finally hear DeAngelo admit to what he did to so many innocent people.

Soon though will come his sentencing — an expected 11 consecutive life sentences.

That is when those families will be able to tell him directly how he devastated them.

“I felt like today they took back control from a man who had controlled their lives for so long,” Schubert said.