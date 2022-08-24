Iamge courtesy the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer.

The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.

The department intends the drop to provide a “high-quality back county angling experience” in Plumas County, Sierra County, Nevada County, El Dorado County, Amador County and Alpine County.

The department said that it was the first time it had conducted an ariel replanting in five years.