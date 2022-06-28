SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, tribal and state representatives gathered to announce the creation of AB 1314, created by Assemblymember James C. Ramos, to help stop violence against Native Americans.

With bipartisan effort from California representatives, this bill will help protect against violence done to Native Americans, specifically women and girls. According to Assemblymember Ramos’s press release, it would create an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) system when Native Americans are at risk.

According to Assemblymember Ramos’s press release, various studies have found that there are more than 5,700 cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, but only 116 of those cases were placed on the United States Department of Justice missing persons list.

Deemed a Feather Alert, this bill would notify the public and media when a person is missing under suspicious circumstances. This notification operation would go through the California Highway Patrol which already runs the Amber Alert and Silver Alert systems.

“My bill, AB 1314, would help us get the word out sooner when an individual is missing or endangered by asking the public for tips and leads as quickly as possible when quick action is critical. Creating an alert or advisory system was a top recommendation from tribal leaders at a May 4 hearing to highlight this issue,” Assemblymember James C. Ramos said in a press release.