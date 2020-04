MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — In early April, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced a delay to trout season in several rural counties to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

On Wednesday, FOX40 visited Markleeville in Alpine County to learn how residents are patiently waiting for trout season to begin and why some business owners say the economic pain they are experiencing is a small price to pay to keep their community safe.