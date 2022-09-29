(KTXL) — California is seeing an increase in gas prices for the second time this year.

Gas prices in California are currently averaging over $6 a gallon in most counties, according to American Automobile Association. AAA said that as of Sept. 29, California’s average gas price per gallon is $6.181, with the average price nationally being $3.782.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Compared to the national average, the Sacramento area is seeing an average price of $6.113 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

According to AAA, California has seen almost a dollar increase from a month ago when the average gas price was $5.276

The highest average gas price in California was recorded in June of 2022, with the average price reaching $6.438 a gallon.

These prices are all general estimates and can be different when you arrive at the pump.