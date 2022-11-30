SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom along with special guest Layla Datskyy will be lighting the California State Capitol Tree on Thursday during the 91st annual Lighting Ceremony.

Datskyy is an eight-year-old from Fair Oaks who was selected by the California Department of Developmental Services and the Alta California Regional Center to join the governor and first partner during the lighting ceremony.

Datskyy is a third-grader at O.W. Erlewine Elementary School who will represent “the nearly 400,000 Californians living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

This year the white fir tree is 65 feet tall and was donated by the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Research Station from a forest in Camino.

The tree will have approximately 14,000 LED lights with 250 traditional ornaments and 250 ornaments that are handmade by “children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

This year the lighting will have a number of guest performers including, “singer, songwriter & dancer Tinashe, the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, cast members of Dear San Francisco, the love letter to City by the Bay, Chrissy Marshall, the Wilton Rancheria Tribe, the Bandura Ensemble of Sacramento, the Grant Union High School drumline, and UC Davis acapella groups The Afterglow and The Spokes.”