SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and four people were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 160 near the Antioch Bridge Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said a patrol helicopter responded to reports of a collision on the highway near Sherman Island. Firefighters from Solano and Sacramento counties also responded to the scene.

Before 10:30 p.m. the CHP said a Mazda was traveling southbound on the highway at a high speed while an Audi was heading northbound.

The driver of the Mazda died and they had three minors in the car with them, the CHP said. The Mazda overturned after making contact with the Audi, according to the CHP.

The minors in the Mazda were a 15-year-old in the right front seat and a 6 and 4-year-old, who were sitting in the backseats. The CHP said the driver and the children in the backseat were not wearing seatbelts and no child seats were found.

The CHP said witnesses told officers that the driver of the Mazda was “reckless on the road,” crossing the yellow double lines and they suspected them of driving under the influence.

The driver of the Audi is a woman from Rio Vista and her car was pushed into the shoulder after the crash, the CHP said. She had major injuries and is in stable condition, according to the CHP.

The CHP said the helicopter transported the kids from the Mazda to different hospitals. One of them was taken to the Children’s Hospital in Oakland while the others were transported to a hospital in Contra Costa and the UC Davis Medical Center.

The CHP previously said an ambulance took two additional patients to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, but their condition is unknown.