GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol arrested a 47-year-old Colfax woman after sustaining “major injuries” from a traffic collision on Rough and Ready Highway at Ridge Road late Tuesday night.

CHP said before 11 p.m., Jeanette Polino overturned her 2008 Nissan Titan by driving her vehicle off the roadway and striking a tree off the road. Polino was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered a neck fracture, broken pelvis and femur, according to CHP.

She was life-flighted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center to treat her injuries. Passenger Gregory Gulizia, a 46-year-old resident from Grass Valley, wore his seatbelt and sustained “minor injuries” in the crash.

While the collision remains under investigation, police say alcohol is believed to be a “suspected factor.”

