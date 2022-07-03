(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is enforcing a Maximum Enforcement Period during the Fourth of July weekend, which will have extra officers on duty in order to increase safe travel.

According to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol Headquarters, on Friday, the first night of the Maximum Enforcement Period, CHP officers made a total of 291 arrests for impaired driving.

The tweet also reminds drivers to celebrate the Fourth of July safely and that the Maximum Enforcement Period continues through July 4th.