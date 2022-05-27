SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 31-year-old Sacramento woman was arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment while allegedly traveling on the wrong side of a freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.

Before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the CHP said it received 911 calls of a wrong-way driver speeding at 100 miles per hour while traveling the northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 from Laguna Boulevard.

The CHP said officers were able to stop the vehicle and removed the driver from the vehicle.

When an officer was driving the vehicle off the freeway, the CHP said he heard a child’s voice from the back seat. The officer later learned there were four kids in the car — one 9-year-old girl and three boys there were ages 7,5 and 4, according to the CHP.

The CHP said none of the children weren’t properly restrained, as there were no child safety seats inside the vehicle. The kids were later transported to their aunt by the CHP.

According to the CHP, the woman told officers she didn’t know she was driving the wrong way and was investigated for a DUI. She was later arrested on the suspicion of DUI and child endangerment charges.