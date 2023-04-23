(KTXL) — Hundreds of business and political leaders from the greater state capital region are in Washington D.C. to advocate for key issues facing California in the 51st Cap-Cap Conference.

Attendees shared what they hope to accomplish ahead of key meetings set to take place with some of the nation’s most influential leaders.

The meetings, organized by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, included more than 400 attendees from various sectors across the California capital region including 110 elected representatives.

Their goal is to secure billions of dollars of funding and resources for back home focusing on issues such as water and flood control.

“What we did see is some catastrophic failures of some levee systems,” said Sacramento Fire Chief Chris Costamagna.

Sacramento City Fire Chief Chris Costamagna referred to the series of atmospheric rivers that slammed the state this winter. He hopes his presence in Washington will help secure funding for training that could save lives in future storms.

“To have those first responders trained for a flood event or a swift water event, it takes extra training — above and beyond what you receive when you come into the fire service,” Costamagna explained. “We need staff. We need personnel. Staffing in the fire service is a crisis nationwide, not just in California. We’re looking at new ways to staff our fire departments and some of that comes from the federal government.”

Another major issue at the conference: agriculture.

“California, we’re the largest producer of foods,” said Trish Kelly from Valley Vision.

Cap-To-Cap attendees are putting a primary focus on the farm bill, a major package of investments Congress authorizes every five years.

“We want to strengthen agriculture and our farmers. By creating local markets for them, they’re able to stay viable, our agriculture can stay viable and people know where their food comes from. And for being the farm to fork capital, we want to be every farm to every fork,” Kelly explained.

While this specific trip focuses on bringing resources to six counties in the greater Sacramento region, organizers stress this program ultimately benefits the entire state.

“The capital region is the capital of California, so if we can make asks for our region,” said Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amanda Blackwood. “We can make asks for California, so we couldn’t be more thrilled to be here today.”

Other issues discussed in the conference include homelessness, infrastructure and economic development.

Treasure Secretary Janet Yellin is set to speak before the Delegation Tuesday.