California leaders push for major disaster declaration as crews battle Dixie Fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s leaders are requesting that the federal government declare a major disaster as it battles several fires.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Democratic senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla and Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, supported Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request for a major disaster in response to the Dixie, Antelope, McFarland, Monument and River fires.

“While California is instituting all possible actions at its disposal to combat these fires, it is increasingly difficult for the State and local governments to obtain the necessary resources to respond to these fires,” the letter said.

California is already receiving federal assistance for some fires through grants, but those grants only help with firefighting costs.

The major disaster declaration would more broadly help California by providing “a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals and public infrastructure, including funds for both emergency and permanent work.”

The Dixie Fire has burned 725,821 acres and destroyed 678 homes. The Monument Fire has burned 150,011 acres in Trinity County and destroyed 48 structures.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Roseville, sent a letter to Gov. Newsom Monday asking him to add the Caldor Fire, which has burned 106,500 acres and destroyed 403 homes, to the request list for a major disaster declaration.