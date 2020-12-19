California Legislature postpones return as virus surges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have delayed their return to the state Capitol because of the coronavirus.

Lawmakers were scheduled to return to Sacramento on Jan. 4. Friday, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said lawmakers would return Jan. 11.

BREAKING: the California Legislature pushes back the return to session to January 11th.



Lawmakers were slated to return to Sacramento January 4th. Leaders note COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high in the state. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) December 18, 2020

Lawmakers met for one day earlier this month to swear-in new members and introduce bills.

In a joint statement, Rendon and Atkins said they made the decision to “keep members, Legislative staff, and all staff in the Capitol as safe as possible” as the number of new COVID-19 cases in California is at an all-time high.

Interoffice memos obtained by FOX40 show at least four Capitol employees tested positive for the virus this month. One was an Assembly employee who last worked on Wednesday. Two others who work in the Legislative Office Building also tested positive at the start of the month.

The Legislature was delayed twice because of the coronavirus during the session that adjourned in August. The compressed time frame made it more difficult for lawmakers to pass bills, forcing them to shelve several proposals until 2021.

Lawmakers face a Jan. 31 deadline to extend eviction protections for people who have not been able to pay their rent because of the pandemic.