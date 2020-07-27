California Legislature to resume after virus shutdown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After the State Capitol shut down twice because of the pandemic, state lawmakers return Monday with a long list of things to do and not a lot of time.

They will have five weeks to sort through and pass or reject hundreds proposals, some of them in direct response to the pandemic.

“These next we’re going to focus on getting as many of these bills, these good bills done, as possible,” Assembly Speak Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, said.

The Legislature’s long list of bills to debate include those aiming to address police brutality, unemployment and housing.

Rendon laid out some of the Legislature’s priorities.

“We need to do something to stem the tide of evictions. Our reaction to COVID isn’t complete yet. We need to make sure we have all the services in place, PPE in place and making sure our public healthcare system is working the way it ought to as well. But then there’s a series of other bills, we had significant things to do as a legislature before COVID in areas of education, climate change, the environment,” Rendon said.

With the building now disinfected and mandatory temperature checks at the entrance, the Legislature’s return to the Capitol comes after a second coronavirus-related shutdown of the building.

Several staff members and two law makers caught the virus just before summer recess.

“A lot of members, myself included, got in the bad habit of we were wearing masks, but once we started speaking we lowered our masks. We’re not going to allow that anymore,” Rendon said. “A lot of the other protocols will continue to be in place, very limited staffing in the building. The Capitol doesn’t look the way it normally does.”

With limited time to meet before the end of session Aug. 31, but no timetable on the pandemic, Rendon is not ruling out a special legislative session.

“We’ve had conversations in our House both as individual members and in caucus. Obviously, we know we have huge problems to address,” Rendon said.

Rendon noted it’s ultimately the governor’s decision to call a special session. Lawmakers are expected to soon send him a letter requesting he call them back.