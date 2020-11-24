California man arrested for statewide 7-month crime spree

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KTXL) — A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday by Washoe County detectives on multiple charges spanning across the state, the sheriff’s office reported.

John Michael Lain, also known as Richard Patrick Lain, is suspected of being behind a seven-month-long crime spree, which spanned Washoe County, Reno, Sparks, Susanville and Truckee, California, authorities said.

Authorities began investigating in July 2020 after four electric mountain bikes were allegedly “rented” but never returned from a Galena outdoor equipment store.

Three months later, a credit card was reported fraudulently used in Sparks, also at a sporting goods store. The store allegedly had “nine internal reports tied to fraudulent credit card activity,” according to authorities.

Ten days later, two more electric mountain bikes were embezzled from another sporting goods store, this time in Truckee, using a fraudulent credit card.

Lain was identified as a suspect and Washoe County and Truckee authorities tracked his usual visits to a casino.

In his hotel room, detectives seized “47 items which were consistent with drug trafficking and a financial forgery lab.”

Lain was charged with multiple felony counts, including embezzlement, possession of fraudulent credit cards and drug trafficking, authorities said.