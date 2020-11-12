California Museum closes again as Sacramento County moves to the state’s most restrictive tier

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Along with Sacramento County slipping back into the state’s most restrictive COVID-19 tier comes the announcement that the California Museum has closed until further notice.

The move comes just one week after reopening.

“Yesterday was a very disappointing day, ” said Amanda Meeker, executive director at the California Museum.

Meeker and Ann Marie Petrie, vice chair at the California Museum, said they knew a shutdown was lurking around the corner.

“It is what it is. The virus doesn’t have a brain; we do,” Petrie said.

The rise in virus cases sent businesses in Sacramento County trying to figure how to stay open or if it’s even worth stay opening.

Sacramento County joins the purple tier, the state’s most restrictive category, meaning restaurants, gyms, places of worship and other businesses in those counties must stop indoor services and only operate outside.

“Is it frustrating? Yes. It’s more even devastating; it’s heartbreaking,” said Amanda Blackwood, president and CEO of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

Blackwood says this news couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“This community has really kind of been on edge that this holiday season is what was supposed to carry them through,” Blackwood told FOX40. “Now to be taken back a step that is out of your control… it’s really heartbreaking for small business.”

While social gatherings may be to blame for the increase in cases, Blackwood says it’s unfortunate businesses and nonprofits have to deal with the consequences. She adds the business community is working with the governor’s office to move away from the one-size-fits-all approach.

“Do the right thing if you care about your small community if you care about small business. We have lost over 100,000 jobs in the last eight months. This is something we can control,” Blackwood urged.