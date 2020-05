SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several memorials honoring the California Peace Officers’ Memorial monument were vandalized during the protests Saturday in Sacramento.

The memorial, which was created in 1988, honors the men and women of law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty.

One statues face was spray painted black, while another structure had the words “F— the police” spray painted on it.

The protests in Sacramento began around 9 a.m. Saturday at the State Capitol.