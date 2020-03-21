California restaurants get the OK to sell alcoholic beverages to go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- As the novel coronavirus pandemic forces several bars and restaurants to close or limit operations, many are now issuing a sigh of relief.

The California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control announced Friday that they are temporarily suspending enforcement of specific legal prohibitions and are now allowing alcoholic beverages to go at restaurants.

It’s something business owners, like Tyler Williams who owns Tank House, the Ten Ten Room and Jungle Bird, say is a great sign for businesses now struggling to make ends meet.

"I'm really just trying to adapt and survive is our new mantra. In our industry, it's been tough for a lot of people, so I've combined forces of three bars into one,” Williams told FOX40. “We are immediately going to cocktail service."

Williams is selling Jungle Bird cocktails with to-go food orders at Tank House's location. He is also selling items like bread, toilet paper and paper towels -- all things that were inside his locations that will not be used.

If you would like to support his businesses, you can click or tap here for more information.