We’re just one day away from the start of the biggest shopping season of the year.

Last year, COVID-19 rearranged the retail outlook for the start of the holiday season, and now it seems organized retail theft may be changing things this year.

Rachel Michelin, the president and CEO of the California Retailers Association, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss how supply chain issues, retail theft and COVID-19 are impacting the holiday season.