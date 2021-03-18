California, Sacramento API leaders call for policy changes, more protection for community

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In Sacramento Thursday, dozens of city, state, and Asian American and Pacific Islander leaders came together to call for unity against anti-Asian violence.

They called for policy changes, while law enforcement in the area pledged to do more to protect communities that are being attacked.

“Today we are joined by community leaders, business leaders and elected officials to speak out against a horrific incident that happened in Atlanta, Georgia, but also the growing trend of anti-Asian violence that continues to happen nationwide,” said Stephanie Nguyen with Asian Resources Inc. “The incident that took place in Atlanta has shooken our entire community.”

Many said the shootings at three different Atlanta-area massage parlors were likely the result of a growing trend of attacks against Asian American communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What happened in Georgia is not an isolated incident, and no, it was not a ‘bad day’ for a white supremacist,” said Ossama Kamel with the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “Violence against Asian Americans has a long history in this country.”

“COVID, we see the rhetoric that’s being used calling it the ‘China virus’ or the ‘kung flu’ quite deliberately has, actually, incited hate,” said Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento.

Sen. Pan is the chair of the California Asian & Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus. He said the Senate passed a resolution to condemn hate against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

“Stop AAPI Hate just issued a report showing thousands of hate incidents against API across the country, including many here in our state of California. And then that very evening in Atlanta … ” Pan said with tears in his eyes. “So we say that we need to stand together because this is intolerable.”

But the senator admitted more needs to be done.

“We need to see API voices elevated, we need to see API organizations getting more resources,” he said.

“We’re asking that there be cultural-linguistic resources and a reporting platform where our community can feel safe to report these such incidents,” Nguyen said.

Meanwhile, both the Sacramento Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said patrol officers will be reaching out to Asian-owned businesses, such as massage parlors, to build better relationships. The hope is to ensure community members feel safer and know how to report hate crimes if they do happen.

“We are asking that we increase public safety awareness here in our community but also have law enforcement that will reflect our community because only then will they understand what our API community go through and our cultural barriers,” Nguyen said.