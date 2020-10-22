California Automobile Museum reopens to the public

The ’67 VW Bus from “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” is now featured at the California Automobile Museum.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Automobile Museum announced its reopening after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will now be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a press release. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids through age 17, and $9 for seniors and military.

Thursday admissions are reserved for museum members at the same hours prior to the museum’s closure.

“We’ve implemented additional cleaning and sanitizing protocols in response to COVID,” said Mark Steigerwald, the museum’s executive director, in a press release. “The museum is currently a touchless experience, and we require groups that are not from the same household to socially distance when inside the museum.”

The museum is currently presenting “Reel Cars: The Importance of Cars in Filmmaking,” an exhibit featuring iconic automobiles from various films driven by celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe and Steve McQueen, as well as modern television series like “Mad Men.”

“We are privileged to have on display a representative selection of vehicles as used in the movies, from those that performed grunt work as camera cars to stars in their own right such as the Cobra replica from last year’s Academy Award-winning film “Ford vs. Ferrari” or, from another era, a Nash Healey used in 1954’s “Sabrina.” These and other fascinating examples illustrate that the role of the automobile in film is almost as old as the film industry itself.” Mark Steigerwald

The California Automobile Museum currently has a collection of 140 classic and custom cars.