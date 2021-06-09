California set to take action against ruling overturning assault weapon ban

(KTXL) — California is set to take action after a federal judge overturned the state’s three-decade-old ban on assaults weapon.

According to the California Department of Justice, a press conference will be held Thursday morning in San Francisco, with Attorney General Rob Bonta and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom previously called the decision “a direct threat to public safety and the lives of innocent Californians, period.”

Bonta said the ruling was flawed and that it would be appealed.

In his 94-page ruling, Judge Roger Benitez spoke favorably of modern weapons and said they were overwhelmingly used for legal reasons.