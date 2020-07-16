California State Fair launches digital festival

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – California State Fair and Cal Expo officials have launched a digital state fair experience to celebrate the popular annual event after its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Cal Expo and the California State Fair is a tradition for so many people and we’re hearing from so many people how they miss it,” State Fair Deputy General Manager Margaret Mohr told FOX40.

Mohr said organizers didn’t want to let the summer go by without having some acknowledgement and celebration of the fair.

“And something that we could do online that’s fun for our community,” explained Mohr.

They came up with the idea of a digital festival that can be found on the Cal Expo State Fair website.

“And we have a schedule of events that start off with you can download a 2020 commemorative poster that is with a bear in a mask,” said Mohr.

A series of links on the website allow visitors to do everything from sharing their favorite fair stories and pictures to learning more about state fair competition winners.

“We have wine tours on there, we have olive oil tours. They’re all videos that you can go and see. We’re going to be doing an esports gaming tournament that’s coming up soon, so they can register for that,” said Mohr. “We’re doing a blood drive that they can register for. So, it starts now but it goes until the middle of August.”

The digital festival will include some scheduled events like a DJ battle that visitors can vote on.

There’s also a link to a Twitch channel that will feature a variety of State Fair-related videos and there will be a digital carnival game.

“We have a lot of people who depend on Cal Expo and our events economically all year long. So, it trickles down to everybody,” said Mohr.

Organizers are optimistically making plans for a normal 2021 State Fair.

“We definitely hope that we will be able to invite the community again to the California State Fair next year,” said Mohr.

The Fair Food Festival To-Go events, however, which were very popular a few weeks ago, have been put on hold for now because of revised state COVID-19 guidelines.