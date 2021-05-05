California State Fair postponed to keep Cal Expo as a vaccine site

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California State Fair will be postponed as Cal Expo will remain a mass vaccination site for the next few months.

“I think the health of the California population has to be kept at the top of all of our minds,” said Rick Pickering, CEO of Cal Expo.

Pickering told FOX40 Cal Expo was requested to continue as a site until at least the end of September. But even with hundreds of vaccine appointments going unfilled, he says keeping Cal Expo open will help vaccinate children in the summer.

“So, they can get back into the classroom,” Pickering said.

The decision means postponing the state fair, which is something the 4H community had been looking forward to.

“It’s just kind of like going to the Super Bowl. It’s the Super Bowl of livestock,” said Juliebeth Lamb, with Valley Home 4H.

She says she understands the reason but adds it’s a missed opportunity for the 4H and Future Farmers of America community. The event would allow children to sell their animals and have a bigger spotlight.

“It’s very discouraging for the kids, particularly for the older kids,” Lamb said.

Lamb says the 4H programs has been a victim of the pandemic as they lost a quarter of its members.

“Since most of our year was shut down, they were afraid to try again this year especially because we pay fees and we pay liability insurance to be in 4H. They actually doubled the cost of our liability insurance,” Lamb said.

Lamb says kids will focus on county fairs. Pickering adds knowing that was an option made postponing the state fair a little easier.

He just hopes people don’t postpone getting the vaccine.

“There is no reason that you can’t get vaccinated if you make it to Cal Expo,” Pickering said.

No appointments are needed to get the vaccine at Cal Expo through the county.

The Cal Expo board will meet this summer to see if they host a slimmed-down version of the fair later in the year.