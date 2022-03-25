(KTXL) — A storm is on track to impact California Sunday night into Monday.
It will be moving in from the west and keeping warmer air in place. That means snow levels will be high, with minimal snow totals.
But the focus of this storm will be the rain.
Rain amounts are highly dependent on the track of this upcoming storm. If it slides farther into Southern California, that would be less rain for northern communities.
There’s potential for a quarter-inch to 1 inch of rain in the Sacramento area based on the current forecast track. The highest totals will be in the San Joaquin Valley, closer to the center of the storm.
Rain will likely hold off until after sunset on Sunday. The wet weather will persist through Monday with occasional showers and thunderstorms.
There’s also potential for small hail in the Valley and foothills.
After four days in a row of record heat, and Friday and Saturday near 80 degrees, this storm will cool the state off. Highs will be near 70 on Sunday and in the mid-60s on Monday.
A map released Tuesday by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 93.65% of the state is in “severe drought” conditions. According to historical data, such conditions typically mean a longer fire season and a drop in water levels.