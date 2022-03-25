(KTXL) — A storm is on track to impact California Sunday night into Monday.

It will be moving in from the west and keeping warmer air in place. That means snow levels will be high, with minimal snow totals.

But the focus of this storm will be the rain.

Rain is coming for California Sunday night into Monday. The brunt of the storm will be in Southern California, but we could see .25-1" of rain around Sacramento. Best chance for 1" of rain will be in the San Joaquin Valley. pic.twitter.com/ZgBPEUYLSd — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 25, 2022

Rain amounts are highly dependent on the track of this upcoming storm. If it slides farther into Southern California, that would be less rain for northern communities.

There’s potential for a quarter-inch to 1 inch of rain in the Sacramento area based on the current forecast track. The highest totals will be in the San Joaquin Valley, closer to the center of the storm.

A half-inch of rain Sunday night through Monday could bring Sac Exec back to near normal on the water year. pic.twitter.com/KIB8SBSWl4 — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 25, 2022

Rain will likely hold off until after sunset on Sunday. The wet weather will persist through Monday with occasional showers and thunderstorms.

There’s also potential for small hail in the Valley and foothills.

Barely any snow out of this system near Tahoe, but we could get thunderstorms and small hail on Monday in the Valley and Foothills. pic.twitter.com/GGzRzIEZsQ — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 25, 2022

After four days in a row of record heat, and Friday and Saturday near 80 degrees, this storm will cool the state off. Highs will be near 70 on Sunday and in the mid-60s on Monday.

Another one yesterday. 4 days in a row of record heat in Sacramento. Today will be warm near 80, but records won't be broken. pic.twitter.com/NAuB0WdgAo — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 25, 2022

A map released Tuesday by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 93.65% of the state is in “severe drought” conditions. According to historical data, such conditions typically mean a longer fire season and a drop in water levels.