Californians finding ways to beat the heat

(KTXL) – Water parks like Golfland Sunsplash are going to be very popular in the next couple of days.

“The water is super cold,” said 9-year-old Enzo Aguilar.

Enzo and his family moved to the Roseville area about a year ago from Texas.

“It’s just nice to be able to sit outside and not be drenched. The humidity really does change the way you feel about yourself; it drains you a little extra,” said Shawna Aguilar, Enzo’s mother.

Others went to Crabb Park.

“I’m just having a good time. I came out yesterday and it was pretty fun,” said Judah.

For others in Rocklin, it was movie night, beating the heat inside and tomorrow’s crowds.

“Exactly, we are coming early,” said one moviegoer.

Next door at the Brass Tap, part-owner Donnette Uhl hopes the business will be able to lure people in during the hot temperatures.

“We get the foot traffic before and after the movies, and so, it really helps to populate our patio and our business,” said Uhl.

Further east, the high temperatures will hit the Foothills too.

Auburn resident Jim Hadley says they expect it to get hot about once a year, but unlike lower elevations, he can just wait it out.

“At night, it is going cool off. It always does,” Hadley said.