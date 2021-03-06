Californians who volunteer at COVID-19 vaccine sites could get vaccine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California is currently looking for volunteers to help its COVID-19 vaccination efforts and says those volunteers could get a vaccine themselves.

“Right now, volunteers who complete a shift of four hours or more at a vaccine site are considered community health workers and eligible for the vaccine,” said Josh Fryday with California Volunteers.

The state is hoping to have more volunteers such as those at the Del Paso Heights vaccine clinic.

“I was at a clinic yesterday in South LA, where they rely on 200 people a day to support the operations and volunteers are absolutely critical,” Fryday said.

Fryday tells FOX40 it all happened when the governor’s office hear from the medical community that they wanted a central location where they can find volunteers.

So, the governor’s office launched MyTurnVolunteer.ca.gov.

They’re looking for medical volunteers to assist in giving the vaccine and nonmedical volunteers to help sanitize areas, direct traffic and register people.

“California needs you. California needs volunteers to step up in a big way right now,” Fryday said.

The MyTurnVolunteer site is currently only in English, but California Volunteers hopes to have the site in multiple languages in a few weeks.

Each vaccine site is in charge of validating a volunteer’s hours.