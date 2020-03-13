California’s updated coronavirus policy leads to wave of event cancellations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Events all over the Sacramento area are being canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“New York, Paris, San Francisco, whatever city you want to be in, you don’t need to travel there right now. We can just put it up with our props right here,” said Jenny Davison, office manager and event designer with the Party Concierge.

At the Party Concierge there is everything you would need to throw a rocking party.

“We do everything from balloons, ice carvings, florals, to thematic props,” Davison told FOX40.

But Davison said ever since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic business has slowed.

“A lot of the events that we do are larger-scale events, conferences, things that happen in event centers,” Davison said. “So because the new label of pandemic, it has changed the environment.”

Private events like weddings are still happening.

But many of the canceled events are Sacramento Kings basketball and St. Patrick’s Day-themed parties, which were supposed to be thrown at clubs, bars and restaurants around town.

In Old Sacramento, while the banner was still up Thursday morning, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade has also been canceled after Gov. Gavin Newsom called for the cancellation of events with more than 250 people.

“It was a difficult decision but in light of that announcement, we were choosing to adhere to that to make sure that the community can remain safe and as health as possible,” said Scott Ford, the district operations manager for the Old Sacramento Waterfront.

Also canceled is the 2020 Shamrock’n Half Marathon.

But Davison said many of their clients are saying the events are just postponed, giving them hope their business will eventually return.

“Business is going to be great in a few months when the events have been (rescheduled) but right now it’s definitely slower,” Davison said.