Call center opens in Stanislaus County to answer COVID-19 questions

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- A new call center in Stanislaus County is helping families with COVID-19 related questions.

Call takers, who are maintaining social distance while working, are ready to answer your questions about the novel coronavirus and how it has affected daily life here in Stanislaus County.

“If they have symptoms, what symptoms should they be concerned with? If they need testing, what resources are available and where should they go for their testing?” said call center manager Monica Aleman.

County officials told FOX40 that concerned families may dial 211

The service is run by United Way and once they identify your COVID-19 related inquiry, they route you to the recently set up call center

“We will be able to provide that warm hand off from person-to-person so that you get the help that you need,” Stanislaus County Deputy Executive Officer Jewel Warr told FOX40.

Officials say they’ve already helped people who are worried about symptoms, exposure and even how the novel coronavirus has affected court dates

“We’re here to help. If you need help, you have questions about COVID-19, call 211,” said Warr.

There are some calls that may require a little more research but call takers are working to ensure you're informed.

“There’s always questions that we can’t answer but the good news is, is that if I don’t know the answer to your question, let me try to find that for you,” said Aleman.

The call center operates weekdays.

If the need grows, officials said they will be able to expand by adding more call takers in a separate room.