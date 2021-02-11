Caltrans: Fallen tree blocks Highway 49 near South Yuba River

The Latest:

10:55 p.m.

All lanes of Highway 49 have reopened, according to Caltrans.

#TrafficAlert FINAL UPDATE in @NevadaCountyCA: ALL lanes OPEN on State Route 49 near Reader Ranch Road/ just north of S. Fork Yuba Bridge. #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/ny8aJqD9Rt — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 12, 2021

Original story below:

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials have been able to reopen a lane after a downed tree blocked Highway 49 in Nevada County.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol said they received reports from callers that both lanes were blocked in the area of Reader Ranch Road, near the South Yuba River.

Crews at the scene were able to remove some debris from the highway and move traffic through a single lane, according to the CHP.

#TrafficAlert UPDATE #2 in @NevadaCountyCA: 🚨One-way traffic control on SR-49 just north of S. Fork Yuba Bridge due to a down tree. 🌲 Expect delays. CLARIFICATION ~ SR-49 was not closed due to a rockslide, mudslide or landslide but a down tree. ETO 1 AM. #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/vZ2YGN2ow5 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 12, 2021

Caltrans estimates the roadway will reopen by 1 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.