Calls to suicide prevention crisis lines rise 40% between February and March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – While the war against COVID-19 is being fought across the country, many people isolated at home are struggling with their own personal battles with mental health.

WellSpace Health, which runs the Sacramento region’s largest crisis center and answers calls made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, told FOX40 that there was a 40% increase in calls between February and March.

"It's an anxiety-provoking time. Everyone is bracing for an impact that they don't know what it's going to be like,” said WellSpace Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jonathan Porteus.

Porteus explained that people are feeling exceptionally helpless right now and those feelings translate to thoughts of suicide and self-harm.

He said people are more isolated as they try to cope with pandemic fears, unemployment, financial stress and increased substance abuse.

"We all have fears and don't like ambiguous situations, and this is one of them," said Porteus.

In March, WellSpace Health answered 4,713 suicide and crisis calls, compared to 3,375 calls in February. Last year, the crisis line averaged 3,350 suicide prevention calls per month.

"You know, we think of it like a wave coming towards us and we're all going to dive straight into the wave. And we're all going to have an experience going through it and the majority of us are going to come out," said Porteus.

Porteus said this is the hardest time to try and connect with others because people are social by nature.

"We're social animals. We need to connect in whatever way we can, through FaceTime, through waving to each other through the window. Any way that we can spend time in relationship with others is kind of life-giving right now," said Porteus.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 or text "HOPE" to 916-668-4226. Both can be reached for free 24/7.