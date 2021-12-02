Caltrans: 5 vehicles crash on I-205 south of Mountain House

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Traffic on westbound Interstate 205 has come to a crawl after a multi-vehicle crash occurred just south of Mountain House.
Caltrans reported the crash around 2:30 p.m., saying five vehicles crashed in the area of Mountain House Parkway in San Joaquin County.
Drivers were told to expect delays after the offramp to Mountain House Parkway was closed.
Caltrans could not say when the offramp would reopen.
Information about the crash has not been reported.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.