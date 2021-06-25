Caltrans: 55-hour closure on southbound I-5 in Sacramento this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Lane and ramp closures on southbound Interstate 5 will impact travel this weekend in Sacramento.

The FixSac-5 Project project begins Friday at 9 p.m. and is expected to end at 5 a.m. Monday.

Traffic on southbound I-5 will be closed from north of Sutterville Road to the 25th Avenue undercrossing, Caltrans said.

The southbound on- and off-ramps for Sutterville Road and the W Street on-ramp will also be closed.

Caltrans said crews will be doing “around the clock paving and striping.”

