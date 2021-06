WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A big rig blocked a lane of northbound Interstate 5 at the Yolo Bypass early Friday afternoon as its cab dangled off the side of the road.

A Caltrans camera showed the truck’s trailer across one lane and significant traffic backup on southbound lanes.

#TrafficAlert Northbound I-5 at Yolo Bypass, big rig hanging off the side of the bridge blocking #2 lane. Emergency responders on scene. No ETO. @YoloCountyCA pic.twitter.com/WXah0W7MJC — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 25, 2021

Emergency responders are at the scene, Caltrans said.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.