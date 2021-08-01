Caltrans: Closures planned for 34th Street off-ramp, T Street this week in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans announced construction closures Sunday for sections of T Street and the 34th Street off-ramp in Sacramento.

Beginning Monday night at 9 p.m., the 34th Street off-ramp on Highway 50 is planned to be closed until Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Also beginning Monday, westbound T Street is planned to be closed between 55th Street to 59th Street and 59th Street to 62nd Street for sound wall construction.

The closures are expected to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and last until Friday.

The construction projects are part of the ongoing Fix50 effort. Tap or click here to learn more.

