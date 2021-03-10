Fatal collision blocks 3 lanes on I-80 near Douglas Boulevard

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A collision is blocking three out of four lanes on westbound Interstate 80, according to Caltrans.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Pellegrino told FOX40 a person driving a Mazda spun out when entering I-80 from the Douglas Boulevard onramp.

The Mazda hit one vehicle in the slow lane and continued spinning across I-80, according to CHP. The Mazda was then hit by a third vehicle in the faster lanes.

That the second collision was a T-bone at full freeway speed, Sgt. Pellegrino said. A man died at the scene.

No other drivers were transported.

Caltrans issued a traffic alert, adding for drivers to expect delays near Douglas Boulevard.

There is no estimated opening time for those lanes.

#TrafficAlert on westbound I-80 in #PlacerCounty Expect delays near Douglas Blvd. Collision is blocking 3 of 4 lanes. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/E25pDuknRQ — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 10, 2021

