Fatal collision blocks 3 lanes on I-80 near Douglas Boulevard

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A collision is blocking three out of four lanes on westbound Interstate 80, according to Caltrans.
California Highway Patrol Sgt. Pellegrino told FOX40 a person driving a Mazda spun out when entering I-80 from the Douglas Boulevard onramp.
The Mazda hit one vehicle in the slow lane and continued spinning across I-80, according to CHP. The Mazda was then hit by a third vehicle in the faster lanes.
That the second collision was a T-bone at full freeway speed, Sgt. Pellegrino said. A man died at the scene.
No other drivers were transported.
Caltrans issued a traffic alert, adding for drivers to expect delays near Douglas Boulevard.
There is no estimated opening time for those lanes.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.