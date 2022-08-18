SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 3 shared on social media on Thursday that they have completed a wildlife undercrossing along State Route 89.

The project cost $1.36 million and included repairing damage caused to the undercrossing by heavy snowfall and erosion from rainwater in 2019.

The completed upgrades include a permanent drainage channel to prevent future erosion and provide slope protection for the roadway above the underpass, according to Caltrans.

California has these wildlife crossings dotted across state routes and highways to aid in moving California’s forest creatures safely across busy roadways.

In Ventura County, Caltrans and the National Park Service partnered to help animals cross a 12-mile stretch of State Route 118 where 1.35 animals were killed per day, according to Caltrans.

During a several-year study the National Park Service found that three culverts accounted for 97% of animal crossings along SR-118. These culverts were found to have walls though and hindered animal crossings.

Caltrans said that the state granted $349,600 to have Caltrans retrofit the culverts to provide better access for medium to large animals like bobcats, coyotes and mountain lions.

“The project is expected to preserve ecosystems, increase genetic diversity of populations that can more safely travel between the parklands, and increase wildlife’s access to resources,” Caltrans wrote about the project. “By directing animals safely underneath highways, collisions with motorists also should be reduced.”

In May Caltrans began construction on “the largest wildlife crossing in the world,” according to Gov. Gavin Newsom in Santa Cruz County.

The Laurel Curve Wildlife Undercrossing will travel under Highway 17 and connect nearly 460 acres on both sides of the highway where the Land Trust of Santa Cruz County has set aside a conservation easement, according to the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission

“This project shows how people and nature can thrive together,” said California Secretary of Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot. “This undercrossing allows animals to connect to important habitats while protecting motorists from collisions. We’re excited to expand and accelerate these win-win conservation actions.”

The underpass is planned to be 13 feet tall and 86 feet long under the four lanes of the highway, according to Santa Cruz County.

The project is planned to be completed by the end of 2022.