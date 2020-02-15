Caltrans: Crash blocks lane of I-5 in Woodland

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — At least two vehicles crashed Friday night on Interstate 5 in Woodland.

Caltrans reported the crash at 5:12 p.m., saying one lane was blocked on the interstate near County Road 102. The scene has since been cleared.

A photo from the scene shows a mangled car stopped on the side of the road with another vehicle close behind that has major front-end damage.

There have been no reports about injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News