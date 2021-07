(KTXL) – Caltrans has reported crews are responding to several rockslides in Mono County that may have been brought about by an earthquake that struck near the California-Nevada border.

Traffic on U.S. 395 has been rerouted to Highway 182 in Bridgeport as crews work to remove the rocks.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening for U.S. 395.

UPDATE: Caltrans is detouring traffic on U.S. 395 to State Route 182 in Bridgeport. Maintenance Crews are working to remove the fallen rocks, but there is no ETO for 395 at this time. https://t.co/FRrpx1kuYn — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) July 8, 2021