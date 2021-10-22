Caltrans crews work to keep roads open as rain falls over Sierra

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More wet weather is expected this weekend in the Sierra.

Caltrans has been working around-the-clock to keep highways safe from debris flows following the recent fires. Some travelers told FOX40 the drive isn’t too bad. Seeing crews out on the roads makes them feel safe.

Carrie Edwards knows these roads well, traveling back-and-forth to visit her mother in Reno.

“Lost one of my windshield wipers,” Edwards said. “So, it makes it a little bit more challenging, but the roads aren’t bad.”

While crews are working diligently to keep the roads clear of debris, trees and other hazardous material from burn scars, Edwards said it’s appreciated.

“I feel bad for them that they’re out working in this weather, but it’s great that we’re putting effort into cleaning up then roads,” Edwards said.

And with both rain and snow coming across Interstate 80, drivers out on the roadways are highly encouraged to slow down.

“I actually have a rental car right now, so it’s a little slippy, but it’s not too different. But it definitely makes a difference with the first rain, especially,” said Chase McCord, from San Francisco.

It’s why Caltrans is also laying down brine to help prevent future accidents. While crews work as quickly as possible, they’re asking drivers like Edwards to drive carefully.

It’s unclear how long it will take crews to complete their work, especially with rain slowing production down. Regardless, they will be out working throughout the weekend.