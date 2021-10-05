Caltrans crews work to remove midtown homeless encampment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans is scheduled to remove a homeless encampment near Interstate 80 in midtown Sacramento Tuesday morning.

The encampment stretches a few blocks at the intersection of G and 29th streets just adjacent to Capital City Freeway, and roughly 35 people live in the area.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will begin with plans to remove the encampment entirely starting around 9 a.m.

Representatives with Caltrans told FOX40 they launched the effort after many members of the community expressed concerns about children walking to nearby schools.

Opponents of the cleanup said the government is forcing those experiencing homelessness to move elsewhere without getting the proper mental and physical health support that they need.

“Waste of money, waste of resources,” said Tim Brown with the Sacramento Services, Not Sweeps Coalition. “Not helping the problem, making it worse. Just cruel.”

Caltrans claimed they gave at least 48 hours’ notice to all the people who live in the area.

“We will certainly give the inhabitants time to get their belongings of value,” said Patrick Bishop with Caltrans. “Anything that remains we will then inspect to see if any value remains and store those valuables and then clean up the remainder, and we’ll be done with that today.”

The move comes as Caltrans has already cleaned other areas in the city.

They want to have the whole area cleaned by the end of the day Tuesday.