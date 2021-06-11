Caltrans director discusses major Highway 99 closure, options for commuters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A portion of Highway 99 in Sacramento will be closed for four days, starting Friday at 8 p.m.

Caltrans will be working to replace a more than 60-year-old bridge deck at 21st Avenue.

Construction crews will work around the clock, using new technology to rapidly replace the deteriorating bridge.

The closure stretches from 47th Avenue to the Highway 50 Connector. Caltrans said crews are also closing the lanes of westbound Business 80 to southbound Highway 99.

The westbound and eastbound Highway 50 connector ramps to southbound Highway 99 will also be closed.

The highway is expected to reopen by 4 a.m. Wednesday.

During construction, light rail will be free. Caltrans and the city are encouraging people to use public transportation instead of adding to the traffic.

This project is one of the most extensive road closures in the city’s history.

Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet Benipal joined Martina to explain what commuters should expect.