Caltrans discusses partial closure for ‘FixSac5’ project

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Commuters with plans in the Pocket Area of Sacramento this weekend should plan for lane and ramp closures as Caltrans crews continue Interstate 5 renovation work. 

Angela DaPrato joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to share details on the closure, which will impact traffic for 55 hours, Friday-Monday. 

For additional information, text “Fixsac5” to 81257 or visit the website

RAMPS CLOSED:

  • Westbound Pocket Rd on-ramp to NB I-5 
  • NB Florin Rd on- and off-ramps to NB I-5.

DETOURS:

  • From Florin Rd to NB I-5: use the SB I-5 to Pocket/ Meadowview Rd exit to turn around back onto northbound I-5.
  • From NB I-5 to Florin Rd: continue NB on I-5 to Seamas Ave/ Fruitridge Road. Stay left and take on-ramp to SB I-5 to Florin Rd.
  • From WB Pocket Rd use SB I-5 to Cosumnes Blvd off-ramp (Exit 510) back to NB I-5

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News