Caltrans discusses partial closure for ‘FixSac5’ project

Commuters with plans in the Pocket Area of Sacramento this weekend should plan for lane and ramp closures as Caltrans crews continue Interstate 5 renovation work.

Angela DaPrato joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to share details on the closure, which will impact traffic for 55 hours, Friday-Monday.

For additional information, text “Fixsac5” to 81257 or visit the website.

RAMPS CLOSED:

Westbound Pocket Rd on-ramp to NB I-5

NB Florin Rd on- and off-ramps to NB I-5.

DETOURS:

From Florin Rd to NB I-5: use the SB I-5 to Pocket/ Meadowview Rd exit to turn around back onto northbound I-5.

From NB I-5 to Florin Rd: continue NB on I-5 to Seamas Ave/ Fruitridge Road. Stay left and take on-ramp to SB I-5 to Florin Rd.

From WB Pocket Rd use SB I-5 to Cosumnes Blvd off-ramp (Exit 510) back to NB I-5