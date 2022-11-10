SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans announced it’s hosting a combined trio of “Dump Day” events for residents in Calaveras County in November and December.

The “Dump Day” events will allow Calaveras County residents to dispose of waste for free. Caltrans District 10 is partnering up with Calaveras County to host the events, which begins on Saturday.

The “Dump Day” on Saturday will be located at West Point Elementary School on 54 Bald Mountain Road in West Point.

Caltrans will follow that event with a “Dump Day” event on Nov. 19 at the Hazel School at 1605 Blagen Road in Arnold.

The third “Dump Day” event will take place at the Calaveras County Government Center at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas on Dec. 10.

All three of the events will begin at 8 a.m. and lasts until noon unless capacity is reached, according to Caltrans. The “Dump Day” events are part of the Clean California Initiative, an effort to keep the state’s highways litter free.

Appliances, mattresses, and tires from either a car, pick-up, or truck will be accepted. Rims will not be accepted, Caltrans said.

According to Caltrans, the following items won’t be accepted at the upcoming events in Calaveras County:

Household trash

Hazardous waste: paints, oils, treated lumber, and other chemicals

E-waste: Computers, televisions monitors, video games, microwave ovens, etc.

Green waste: Leaves, prunings, grass, bushes, vegetation, etc.

Concrete and demolition materials

Bulky items: Old Furniture, chairs, and tables

Calaveras County is one of eight counties Caltrans District 10 serves, according to its website. Alpine, Amador, Mariposa, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties are also in the district.