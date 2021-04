SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans workers are celebrating Earth Day by picking up trash in Sacramento Thursday morning.

A clean-up crew will gather at Highway 99 by the Broadway on-ramp from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The workers will pick up litter in a frequently traveled area and remind drivers to throw away their trash properly and safely secure cargo loads.

Caltrans says crews collected 287,000 cubic yards of litter, enough trash to fill 18,000 garbage trucks, in 2020.