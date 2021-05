SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A multiple-vehicle crash on the westbound Highway 50 is causing a massive shutdown as of Wednesday afternoon, the California Department of Transportation reported.

The crash occurred around 12:50 p.m., near the 59th Street on-ramp, according to Caltrans.

The crash has blocked multiple lanes, causing several miles of traffic.

Caltrans has said to expect delays.