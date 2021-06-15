Caltrans provides update on Highway 99 closure; roads set to reopen early Wednesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans officials said Tuesday morning work on Highway 99 is on schedule and roadways are still expected to open early Wednesday.

“We’re really excited to get FixSac99 done as soon as possible. This was in record time,” Caltrans’ Angela DaPrato told FOX40. “We are very excited to deliver this project on schedule and opening the roadways at 4 a.m. Wednesday.”

Phase one of a four-day project that closed Highway 99 from 47th Avenue all the way down to the Highway 50 connector began Friday evening.

DaPrato told FOX40 there are 25 workers during each 18-hour shift, along with machine operators with the goal to finish the project as soon as possible.

Caltrans says the days-long project would normally take six months to a year to complete.

The $5.9 million project is funded by Senate Bill 1 that was passed in 2017.

Highway 99 normally sees about 100,000 cars per day.

Monday, traffic was backed up on surface streets around Oak Park and Curtis Park. Franklin Boulevard saw a constant line of cars stopping and going in both directions for most of the day.