NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 3 is keeping drivers updated of mountain slope work occurring along Interstate 80 near the California-Nevada state line.

The delay is due to a $12.6 million project to stabilize the slope west of I-80 near the state line to prevent rockfall into the shoulder areas and the roadway, according to Caltrans.

Courtesy of Caltrans District 3

Caltrans said the full project will include flattening the existing slope, installing drapery systems and constructing concrete barriers and valley gutters.

Since Aug. 9 a contracted helicopter has been flying anchors, drilling material and other supplies to the top of the mountainside, according to Caltrans.

Courtesy of Caltrans District 3

Last week wire mesh drapery was installed along westbound I-80, according to Caltrans, and helicopter work will be canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

CHP Truckee has been assisting Caltrans with the closures by providing rolling traffic breaks though the construction area, according to Caltrans.

Helicopter operations are scheduled to continue from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans said the project is to be completed in November.